Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Raised by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of Harley-Davidson worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,291,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 146,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. 2,741,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,652. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

