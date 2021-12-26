Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

