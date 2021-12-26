Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Discovery by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 109,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

