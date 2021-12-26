Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 856 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 117.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $171.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

