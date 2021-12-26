Haven Protocol Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00010221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $109.67 million and $1.40 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,787.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.74 or 0.08109886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00311029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.91 or 0.00903658 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00075041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.02 or 0.00415800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00254267 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,551,791 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

