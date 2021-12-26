Head-To-Head Analysis: Huize (HUIZ) and Its Competitors

Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Huize to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Huize alerts:

Huize has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huize and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Huize Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huize and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million -$2.80 million -3.00 Huize Competitors $8.71 billion $658.10 million 38.12

Huize’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huize and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize Competitors 248 1062 1195 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Huize’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huize has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huize competitors beat Huize on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.