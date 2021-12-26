Head to Head Analysis: Mitesco (MITI) and Its Rivals

Mitesco (OTCMKTS: MITI) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mitesco to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mitesco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco Competitors 365 1344 1623 59 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Mitesco’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mitesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% Mitesco Competitors 42.37% -36.21% 3.60%

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco’s peers have a beta of -0.41, suggesting that their average share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A -$2.86 million -5.16 Mitesco Competitors $3.98 billion $526.00 million 17.13

Mitesco’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mitesco peers beat Mitesco on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

