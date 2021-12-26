Head-To-Head Analysis: Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Weatherford International and Newpark Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Newpark Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Weatherford International presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.17%. Given Weatherford International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Newpark Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Newpark Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Newpark Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources $492.63 million 0.56 -$80.70 million ($0.44) -6.84

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newpark Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Newpark Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A Newpark Resources -7.13% -5.17% -3.48%

Summary

Weatherford International beats Newpark Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

