Head to Head Comparison: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems -0.09% 13.75% 5.38%

This table compares Embark Technology and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.27 billion 2.62 -$7.27 million ($0.26) -195.46

Embark Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Embark Technology presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $67.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.9% of Embark Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Embark Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The company was founded by Daniel Bodner in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

