Head to Head Comparison: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and BlackRock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.57 $4.93 billion $37.60 24.31

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A BlackRock 30.97% 16.72% 3.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of BlackRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock 0 1 11 0 2.92

BlackRock has a consensus target price of $976.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

BlackRock beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

