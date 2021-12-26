Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 333,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,279. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

