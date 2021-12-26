Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00230460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00035456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003228 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.13 or 0.00511754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00076453 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

