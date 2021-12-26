Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.70. 5,845,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,653,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

