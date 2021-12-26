Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $58.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,067.00. 30,842,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,580,623. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,048.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

