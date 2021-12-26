Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

IBM stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

