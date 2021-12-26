Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 500,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,919. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

