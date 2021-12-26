Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $2.07 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. W. P. Carey makes up 0.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after buying an additional 355,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after acquiring an additional 380,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.83. The stock had a trading volume of 669,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

