High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.50

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.50 and traded as high as C$14.98. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 8,713 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.50. The company has a market cap of C$488.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,025. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,955. Insiders bought a total of 17,098 shares of company stock worth $226,745 in the last ninety days.

About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

