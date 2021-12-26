Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ArcBest worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 134,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 129.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ArcBest by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

ARCB traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $111.64. 436,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

