Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. 2,598,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.42. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 294.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

