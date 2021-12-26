Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

