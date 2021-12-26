Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,655. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

