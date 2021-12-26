HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,147.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $1,147.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000086 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

