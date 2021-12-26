HyperCash Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $19.10 million and $1.41 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,679.28 or 0.99956741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00295578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.00462152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00159010 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001867 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

