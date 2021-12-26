IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $230.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

