iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $28.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

