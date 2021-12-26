IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 156 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,007.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,474 shares of company stock worth $36,789,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

CRWD traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.52. 2,666,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,854. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

