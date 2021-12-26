IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 312 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

LYB stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. 2,118,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,486. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.