IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

