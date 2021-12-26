IMA Wealth Inc. Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 177,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

