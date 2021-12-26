IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 38,205 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 277.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $$20.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

