IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.92. 1,351,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.07. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $184.71.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.75.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

