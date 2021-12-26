IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 43 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 103,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,997,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UNH stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.38. 1,706,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $466.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $498.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

