Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 69,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,333. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

