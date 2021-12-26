Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 95,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.05 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

