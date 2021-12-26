Independent Advisor Alliance Has $241,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $139.29 and a one year high of $188.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.