Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $139,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 633.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $156.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.