Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 4,314 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.