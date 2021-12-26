Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.62 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.