Infinitecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $467.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

