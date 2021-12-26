ING Groep NV Acquires 133 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $331.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.72 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

