ING Groep NV Acquires 279 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

