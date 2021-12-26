ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 16,506 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

