ING Groep NV Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,602,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in NetApp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,240 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NetApp by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 120,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.52. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.