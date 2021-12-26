ING Groep NV Has $2.22 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

