Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) shares dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. Approximately 408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBAP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,838,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter.

