Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $236,160.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.64 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

