Insider Selling: Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $758.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Mercer International’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

