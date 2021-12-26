Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

