Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 25,189,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,958,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

